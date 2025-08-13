Who is Ethan Guo? US influencer, 19, stranded in Antarctica after landing plane without permission

Ethan Guo, a 19-year-old American influencer, set out on a mission to raise money for cancer research by flying to all seven continents, according to The Independent. Last year, 19-year-old Ethan Guo aimed to be the youngest to fly solo to all seven continents, raising funds for childhood cancer research.(AP)

But his journey hit a serious roadblock when he landed his small plane without permission in Chilean territory in Antarctica. He has been stranded there since June. According to officials, Guo provided false flight plan information before landing, which led to an official investigation into his actions.

Who is Ethan Guo?

Last year, the 19-year-old made news by trying to become the youngest person to fly solo to all seven continents while raising money for childhood cancer research. His plan included a stop in Antarctica, but authorities say he lied by giving “false flight plan data.”

Prosecutors said he was only allowed to fly over Punta Arenas but flew farther south to Antarctica in his Cessna 182Q, a small single-engine plane. Guo was charged on June 29 with providing false information to ground control and landing without permission.

On Monday, a judge dropped the charges after an agreement with his lawyers and Chile’s prosecutors. The deal requires Guo to donate $30,000 to a children’s cancer foundation within 30 days to avoid trial. He must leave the country as soon as possible and cannot reenter Chile for three years.

After the ruling, Guo said in a text message he was “relieved by the outcome.” He has stayed at a military base for six weeks since being charged. He was not forced to stay there but had to remain in Chilean territory. Because of harsh winter conditions, no flights have been available, and he has not been able to fly his Cessna.

Chilean prosecutor doubts Guo’s plane can fly

Chilean prosecutor Cristián Crisoto told reporters Monday that Guo’s plane “does not have the capabilities to make a flight,” but did not give more details. Guo said he is talking with his lawyer about whether he can fly it.

“I remain in Antarctica awaiting approval for my departure flight,” Guo told AP. “I sincerely hope they give it to me soon so that I and my plane can continue with my original mission.”

The prosecutor’s office said Guo must pay all costs for his “aircraft security and personal maintenance” during his stay at the military base. He also has to cover all expenses for his return trip.