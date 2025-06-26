Who is Jake Wolf? Danny Wolf's brother goes viral after emotional reaction at NBA Draft. Watch

The NBA Draft 2025 witnessed a highly emotional moment when Danny Wolf was selected as the 27th overall pick by the Brooklyn Nets. While there were several standout moments from the first round of the NBA Draft on Wednesday, June 25, it was particularly Danny Wolf's older brother, Jake Wolf, who stole the spotlight, with his emotional reaction making rounds on social media. Danny Wolf (R) celebrates with family after being drafted twenty-seventh overall by the Brooklyn Nets during the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 25, 2025 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Getty Images via AFP)

Danny Wolf's brother breaks down in tears as Michigan star becomes Nets' first-round pick

On the first day of the keenly watched event, the entire room was flooded with emotions when the announcement was made regarding Michigan standout Danny Wolf getting selected by the Brooklyn Nets.

Members of the Wolf family were seen in tears as they celebrated the special moment. But it was Jake who stole the limelight as he couldn't control his emotions and soon burst into tears. This heartfelt incident gained significant attention on social media.

Who is Jake Wolf?

Like his younger brother, Jake is also a basketball player and stands 6-foot-11 tall. He had earlier witnessed a major college career at Washington University in St. Louis, where he was associated with the side from 2021 to 2023.

During his prime days, Jake appeared in all 27 games as a freshman and even went on to start 22 in his sophomore season. In his final year, he averaged 4.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, helping the team lead on the boards.

Jake is looking forward to witnessing his brother Danny making significant strides to the highest level of the sport as the latter gears up to start his NBA career with the Brooklyn Nets.

While at the Michigan side, Danny Wolf put up averages of 13.2 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 blocks per game across all his 37 starts. He registered a strong shooting percentage of 49.7% from the field as well as 33.6% from beyond the arc.

