Who is Nina Kraus? Northwestern University Professor goes missing in Evanston, urgent search underway

A professor from Northwestern University went missing on Monday, prompting police to begin an urgent search. The 72-year-old Nina Kraus was last seen leaving her Ashland Avenue residence in Evanston, northern Chicago, Illinois, at 9 in the morning. Nina Kraus, a 72-year-old professor from Northwestern University, went missing after leaving her Evanston home on Monday morning

Mikey Perkins, Kraus' son, told the Evanston RoundTable, “She left home this morning on her own, didn't take her phone with her. Nine hours later, we're very concerned.”

Kraus is thought to have been sporting long pants and a windbreaker when she left her house, as per a missing person poster released by Perkins.

According to the description provided, the professor has long silver hair, a “very fit” body, and is five feet four inches tall. She was last seen at the 1500 block of Ashland Avenue.

Police are searching “natural spaces around Evanston,” such as parks and the lakefront, according to Perkins, because “those are the places that she's most likely to want to spend her time.”

The urgent search is being conducted by Northwestern and Evanston police.

Who is Nina Kraus?

Kraus teaches neurobiology at the School of Communication at Northwestern University.

She is a “scientist, inventor, and amateur musician who studies the biology of auditory learning,” according to the school's website.

The website further states that Kraus investigates how the brain interprets sound and how hearing “engages how we think, move, and combine our senses.”

Meanwhile, several netizens on X expressed concern over Kraus' safety. “I just searched her name on here to share this because i saw it on tiktok and every single comment was transphobic which makes me so worried for her safety. if you're in Evanston please share and keep an eye out for Nina Kraus!” one person wrote on X.