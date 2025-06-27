Who is Rebecca Judd? Model who tried Kris Jenner-inspired neck treatment

TV personality and model Rebecca Judd recently gave her followers a real look at what can happen after undergoing cosmetic procedures, posting a close-up of her neck following a non-surgical treatment. Rebecca Judd posted an Instagram story, that gives a glimpse of what can happen after undergoing cosmetic procedures.(@becjudd/ Instagram)

In a candid Instagram Story, Judd, 42, said she had a procedure done by skin specialist Claire McGuinness in an effort to achieve a smoother neck, as cited by The People report.

“Give me Kris Jenner’s neck without surgery," she wrote alongside a photo showing red, swollen bumps lined across her neck. The photo shows three rows of swollen bumps running across her neck. Few bumps are healing, other bumps seems to inflamed on the lower part

McGuinness, who provides services such as microneedling, LED light therapy, and injectables, lists various facial rejuvenation treatments on her website. Among them are the Exion Face, Rejuran, and LED Light Therapy procedures.

Judd, who has promoted skincare routine and non-surgical beauty treatments, has denied undergoing ant plastic surgeries. She often give credit to healthy lifestyle and high-end skincare for her stunning appearance.

More recently, however, she’s been transparent about using a range of non-invasive treatments at the Flawless Rejuvenation clinic in Melbourne. Among them: EXION RF microneedling, hydrafacials, laser genesis, fraxel laser treatments—which Judd once described as feeling like a “blow torch” to the face—and LED light therapy, as cited by Daily Mail report.

Kris Jenner's cosmetic enhancements

Interest in cosmetic enhancements has grown, particularly after Kris Jenner’s refreshed look sparked online buzz earlier this year. Reports suggest that, she had cosmetic enhancements completed by the plastic surgeon, Dr. Steven Levine, in New York City.

Salmon sperm facial

Celebrities, such as Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian, are amongst those who have publicly experimented with a skin treatment, called the salmon sperm facial, that has generated controversy. The treatment uses fish reproductive cells to improve skin texture and reduce signs of aging.

Dr. Joshua Zeichner, a New York-based dermatologist, believes the treatment can benefit skin. Studies show a fish reproductive cell treatment helps to “improve skin, hydration, plumpness, texture, and wrinkles,” he told PopSugar.

Zeichner added, “The effects on the skin are thought to be due to high DNA levels. DNA is composed of amino acids, which have long been used in skin care for their hydrating and cell-renewing benefits”