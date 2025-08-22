Who is ‘Sandwich Guy’? Man who became resistance icon after throwing a footlong sub at a federal agent

An employee at the US Department of Justice (DOJ) was recently arrested for throwing a sandwich at a federal agent, and now some people have turned this moment into a resistance icon with Banksy-style portraits in Washington, DC. An artist painted the “Sandwich guy.” Sketches with his likeness have been popping up in Washington, DC. (X/@Travispaints)

Who is the ‘Sandwich guy’?

Colloquially named the “Sandwich guy,” the arrested man’s name is Sean Charles Dunn. He went viral when an Instagram user shared a video showing him throwing a sub at a federal officer deployed to Washington, DC, as part of President Trump’s crackdown to stop the “crime emergency.”

In the video, Dunn screams, “F**k you, fascists.” He then says, “I don’t want you in my city,” before hurling his sandwich. According to a Washington Post report, Dunn was arrested around 20 days after the incident.

In footage shared earlier, US attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro said that the man would be charged with a felony. If convicted, he could spend eight years behind bars.

Sketches pop all over the city:

A week after the incident, sketches bearing Dunn's likeness took over DC. In addition, visuals showed people holding up sandwiches towards the sky. There have also been reports of T-shirts being sold with the sketches.

Fired and arrested:

According to the United States Attorney’s office (District of Columbia), Dunn was fired by Attorney General Pam Bondi. He was charged with “one felony count of assaulting and resisting.”

Dunn appeared in the court on August 14 and was released on his own recognisance by Federal Magistrate Judge G. Michael. While being processed at the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District, Dunn allegedly told an officer, “I did it. I threw a sandwich.”

While the Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the case, the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia is prosecuting it.