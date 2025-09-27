Who was Assata Shakur? FBI's Most Wanted woman terrorist dies in Cuba

Assata Shakur, a Black revolutionary, died in Havana, Cuba, on Thursday, September 25. She was widely known for becoming the first woman to be named in the FBI’s list of most wanted terrorists, as per The New York Times. She was the grandmother of rapper Tupac. Assata Shakur, a Black revolutionary, died in Cuba on September 25.(X/@Blklivesmatter)

Cuba’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the news of her death. The officials did not reveal the cause. However, the release indicated that it could be due to “health conditions and advanced age.” She was 78.

Assata Shakur and her criminal record

Shakur was born as Joanne Deborah Chesimard. She escaped the US in 1979 while serving a life sentence. She was in prison for her involvement in the 1973 shooting of a state trooper. After fleeing the prison, she landed in Cuba, per the outlet.

She was a part of the Black Panther Party. She also joined the Black Liberation Army, a militant group, according to the Union Bulletin. Her supporters applauded her for fighting against racial oppression. However, the FBI treated her as one of the most wanted terrorists in the US.

Shakur was accused of killing Werner Foerster, a police officer. The federal agency announced a $2 million reward for her capture.

Shakur was long wanted in the US for her crimes. In fact, US President Donald Trump, during his first term in office, also demanded her return from Cuba, as per Union Bulletin.

Also Read: 'They may be somewhere...': Trump keeps Shehbaz Sharif, Asim Munir waiting at Oval Office

Shakur denied killing the US officer

Shakur, after being arrested by the US police, was found guilty of murder. She was also named in armed robbery and other crimes in 1977. The activist was sentenced to life in prison. However, after escaping in November 1979, she stated that she did not kill anyone.

While in Cuba, Shakur wrote that her hands were in the air during the gunfire. She maintained that she did not shoot anyone.

According to the FBI, Shakur was helped in escaping by the Black Liberation Army. Members of the group visited the prison, stormed the Clinton Correctional Facility, took two guards hostage, and commandeered a prison van.

She appeared in public again in 1984, when Fidel Castro granted her asylum in Cuba.

Also Read: What we know about the indictment filed against ex-FBI chief James Comey

FAQs

When was Assata Shakur arrested in the US?

Shakur was arrested in the US in 1977 after being found guilty of murder and armed robbery.

Whom did Assata Shakur kill?

According to the FBI, Assata Shakur shot Werner Foerster, a US police officer.

When did Assata Shakur flee the US?

She fled the US in 1979 and moved to Cuba.