Who was Felix Baumgartner? Popular ‘jump from space’ skydiver dies at 56

Felix Baumgartner is no more. The Austrian skydiver who made headlines with his 2012 supersonic jump from the stratosphere has died in a paragliding accident in Italy on July 17, reports Sky Sports Austria. He was 56. A trained BASE jumper and former military parachutist, Felix will be remembered for pushing the limits of human flight. From leaping off landmarks to breaking the sound barrier mid-air, his achievements were superior in the field of sports. Felix Baumgartner(Felix Baumgartner on Instagram)

Who was Felix Baumgartner?

A skydiver by profession, Baumgartner did the unthinkable in 2012, as he jumped from the edge of space. Reportedly, as part of the Red Bull Stratos mission, he leaped from 38.9 km (24.2 miles) above Earth, hurtling at a mind-bending 1,357.64 km/h (843.6 mph). This feat made him the first person to break the sound barrier without any engine.

Trained with the Austrian military, Baumgartner's precision in landing with pinpoint accuracy was unmatched. Though in 2014, his altitude record was broken, the audacity of his jump will forever be remembered. To this day, that freefall is not just a record; it symbolizes courage.

The daredevil Felix Baumgartner

Born in Salzburg, Austria, in 1969, it was at the age of 16 that Baumgartner began skydiving. His passion quickly caught the attention of Red Bull, and by 1988, he was performing aerial stunts for the brand. Reportedly, in the ’90s, Felix started BASE jumping, leaping off cliffs, towers, and bridges with only seconds to deploy a parachute.

Further, as years passed, Felix carried out rescue drills, flew helicopters, and chased adrenaline. From a fearless Austrian teen to becoming a global icon, his story proved that when you leap beyond fear, the sky is never the limit.

How did Felix Baumgartner die?

Felix Baumgartner passed away in a paragliding accident in Porto Sant’Elpidio, Italy. According to Sky Austria, he lost control of his motor paraglider and collided into a hotel swimming pool at around 4 p.m. He died on impact. The report further states that a hotel employee sustained minor neck injuries. Also, the cause of the malfunction is unknown. Check out his last Instagram post, shared just a day ago.

