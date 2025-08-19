Why are Home Depot shares up even after a disappointing quarter?

Home Depot (HD) reported second-quarter results that fell short of Wall Street’s expectations, missing on revenue, earnings, and same-store sales growth. Yet, in a surprising turn, the stock moved higher in pre-market trading on Tuesday, August 19. Home Depot stocks rising despite bad quarter.(Getty Images via AFP)

According to Yahoo Finance Senior Reporter Brooke DiPalma, investors appear to be betting on consumer resilience and the possibility of lower interest rates ahead.

“Keep in mind this report missed on revenue, missed on earnings, and missed on same-store sales growth,” DiPalma said in a broadcast. “But what exactly has investors excited is the potential that consumers are either going to just get used to higher interest rates or that we’ll see lower interest rates on the horizon.”

Consumer behavior shifts

Another bright spot came from Home Depot's leadership. On the company’s earnings call, CEO Ted Decker remarked on a shift in consumer behavior. He mentioned that customers now engage in smaller home improvement projects, for which the retailer has had the strongest performance in the last two years.

Also read: Home Depot boycott: What triggered the massive movement against Walmart rival?

That optimism seemed to outweigh the muted results from earlier in the quarter. DiPalma explained that same-store sales in May and June were largely flat, but July brought a sharp improvement. With summer often a key season for DIY and backyard projects, the rebound fueled hopes that Home Depot could benefit as homeowners refocus on affordable improvements.

Interest rates in focus

While the retailer reiterated its full-year guidance, analysts and investors are keeping a close eye on the Federal Reserve’s next moves. Lower interest rates could boost demand for home improvement, while persistent high rates might further strain household budgets.

As DiPalma summed up, “Perhaps customers getting used to or hoping for lower interest rates is top of mind.” For now, that hope appears enough to lift Home Depot shares, even in the face of an earnings miss.

FAQs:

Q1: Why did Home Depot shares rise even though earnings missed?

Investors are optimistic that consumer resilience will stay, and interest rates might go down, which can boost the home improvement demand

Q2: What areas are driving Home Depot’s growth?

Smaller home improvement projects have shown strong performance and are helping the retailer.

Q3: What should investors watch going forward?

Analysts are keeping an eye on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decisions and how consumers respond to them.