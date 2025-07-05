Will Baba Vanga’s 2025 predictions come true? Experts say panic over prophecies unfounded

A wave of anxiety is sweeping across Asia as two separate prophecies, one from a late Japanese manga artist and other from framed Bulgarian mystic Baba Vanga, have sparked growing fears of disaster in 2025. Despite there being no scientific basis for these doomsday claims, it has caused fear in some. Representational image.(Unsplash)

Japanese manga artist predicts July 2025 disaster

At the heart of the panic is Ryo Tatsuki, a manga artist known for her 1999 book The Future I Saw, Ladbible reported. Among several eerily timed predictions, one idea has now grabbed international attention: a prophecy about a catastrophic event in southern Japan on July 5, 2025, with visions of the ocean ‘boiling’.

After the recent earthquake in Myanmar and a fresh government report warning of possible mega-quakes near Japan’s Nankai Trough, rumor mills have been buzzing. Ladbible reported travel cancelations have surged, particularly from Hong Kong, with airlines cutting flights and Tokushima’s tourism board expressing concern over what they dubbed ‘unscientific rumors’ impacting the region.

Baba Vanga’s prophecies for 2025

Meanwhile, legendary clairvoyant Baba Vanga, who is often called ‘Nostradamus of the Balkans’, is again making headlines for her alleged predictions about 2025. According to another Mirror report, Baba Vanga had predicted a ‘great war’ between East and West which could take place in the spring after Syria’s fall, potentially triggering World War III. Her prediction came to notice after the tensions between Israel and Iran heightened recently.

The Mirror report added she also predicted economic crisis, development of telepathy, and establishment of contact between humans and extraterrestrials.

Scientists push back

However, experts have firmly dismissed both Tatsuki and Vanga’s claims. Professor Sekiya Naoya of Tokyo University was quoted in the Ladbible report as saying even with modern science, it cannot be predicted when and where a earthquake will occur.

Meanwhile disaster mitigation expert Kimiro Meguro added that the doomsday prophecy is just a rumor and it has no scientific basis. Meguro noted speculations like these only stoke fear and misinformation.

Reportedly, even local leaders have expressed frustration; Governor Yoshihiro Murai reportedly criticized spread of such unverified predictions and claimed it was a “major problem” that information based on unscientific evidence was being widely circulated and impacting tourism.

FAQs

Q: What did Baba Vanga predict for 2025?

A: She allegedly foresaw a massive war between East and West, contact with aliens, and the development of telepathy.

Q: Who is Ryo Tatsuki, and what did she predict?

A: Tatsuki, a Japanese manga artist, predicted the ocean near southern Japan would “boil” on July 5, 2025, in a 1999 publication. Her predictions are gaining traction online, though experts dismiss them.

Q: Can earthquakes really be predicted?

A: No. Seismologists agree that current scientific developments do not allow for precise prediction of earthquakes in terms of time or location.