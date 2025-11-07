Woman says she rejected Zohran Mamdani on Hinge over his height; internet calls it ‘fumble of the century’

Zohran Mamdani, the mayor-elect of New York City, has become one of the most-talked-about personalities on the internet. Amid discussions surrounding the Democratic Socialist’s life, a post has gone viral on social media in which a woman has recalled rejecting Mamdani on a dating app due to his height. Zohran Mamdani met his wife, Rama Duwaji on Hinge.(Bloomberg)

When Zohran Mamdani got left swiped

Amid Mamdani's emphatic victory against former Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa, a post has gained significant attention on X, formerly Twitter. It features a screenshot of what looks like a person sharing their story on TikTok.

"Fumble of the century," read the caption of the X post, which has garnered more than 1.3 million views so far.

The image is about a woman recalling a past incident when she allegedly matched with Mamdani on NYC Hinge. But she decided to swipe left due to his height.

"Randomly remembered the time I matched with Zohran Mamdani on NYC Hinge a few years ago, but didn't reply to him because his height was listed as either 5'11 or 5'10," the woman wrote.

She stated that back then, she felt "he was most likely 5'9". "Present me appreciates that he was more honest than most guys on there," she added.

Netizens react to woman’s comment on Zohran Mamdani

In the comments section of the post, several X users expressed their views on the incident. "I'm sure she cries herself to sleep most nights because this is exactly what I'd do," one person wrote.

Another added, "Imagine fumbling the future Mayor of NYC because of his height".

A third person said it was "really beautiful" to see how “willingly people embarrass themselves on the internet.”

Zohran Mamdani's Hinge love story

Mamdani first connected with his wife, Rama Duwaji, in 2021 via Hinge, the mayor-elect had earlier shared on The Bulwark podcast. Initially, it started as a normal match as the two of them exchanged messages, followed by a meeting. “There is still hope in these dating apps,” he quipped on the podcast.

At that time, Duwaji, who grew up partly in Dubai, was making a career for herself in the arts. On the other hand, Mamdani was gaining visibility in local politics.

The couple eventually got engaged in October last year, followed by a nikah celebration in Dubai two months later. The venue for the ceremony was the rooftop of Vida Creek Harbour overlooking the Burj Khalifa.

Earlier this year, they had a civil wedding ceremony at the New York City clerk’s office.

FAQs

1. How many votes did Zohran Mamdani receive in the New York City Mayoral election?

He received 1,036,051 votes (50.4%).

2. When will Zohran Mamdani's swearing-in ceremony take place?

It is scheduled for January 1, 2026.

3. Who did Mamdani defeat in the New York City mayoral election?

He secured a victory against former Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.