Zohran Mamdani elected as NYC mayor: Here's a look at his top 5 promises

Zohran Mamdani is the new Mayor-elect of New York City. A self-confessed democratic socialist, the 34-year-old has made some very big promises to his constituents. While his stated policy goals have drawn criticism as well as praise from various quarters, Mamdani remains firm on his stand. Zohran Mamdani has been elected as the new Mayor of New York.(AFP)

Here's a look at five major campaign promises that Zohran Mamdani has made, which are likely to drive his policies while in office.

Freezing rents

Zohran Mamdani’s campaign has focused on the high cost of living in the city. He promises that since the majority of New Yorkers are tenants, he would freeze the rents that stabilized tenants have to pay. This is supposed to stop the exodus of people from the city and save money for the residents.

Public-funded affordable housing

According to the official website of Mamdani’s campaign, he plans to “triple the City’s production of permanently affordable, union-built, rent-stabilized homes.” This, the same site informs, will lead to the construction of 200,000 new housing units over the next 10 years. The new Mayor-elect is promising to use public funds for this purpose.

He has also declared his intent to have a ‘Comprehensive Plan for New York City’, which will seek to end the legacy of racial discrimination in housing policies.

City-owned grocery stores

One of the biggest planks of opposition to Mamdani was the allegation that he is a socialist. This contentious aspect of his policy outlook comes to the fore in his plan to have grocery stores operated by the City.

The rising cost of groceries is a major issue for New Yorkers. Mamdani proposes to have local government-owned grocery stores selling these items at wholesale prices.

Since these outlets will be operated by the city itself, they won’t have to pay rent and property taxes. Centralized warehousing and sourcing from neighborhood suppliers are expected to make this plan successful.

Taxing the super-rich

Another allegedly ‘socialist’ policy statement of Mamdani is to impose higher taxes on corporations in the City and on the wealthiest one per cent of New Yorkers.

According to the Mamdani campaign’s website, his administration will increase the corporate tax to 11.5 per cent – equal to that of New Jersey. This, he claims, will bring in extra revenue to the tune of $ 5 billion. Also, the new Mayor-elect plans to tax the top 1 per cent richest New Yorkers a flat 2 per cent tax.

It is this plan that the campaign sees as generating enough revenue to fund the other social benefit schemes.

Free childcare

For all children aged six weeks to five years, Mamdani promises free childcare. Additionally, he aims to raise the salaries of childcare workers to the same level as those of public school teachers.

The claim is that high childcare costs are forcing a large number of people to leave New York and working mothers to quit their jobs. Free childcare is supposed to address that problem.

FAQs:

Which party does Zohran Mamdani belong to?

Democratic Party.

What ideology does Mamdani claim to represent?

He claims to represent Democratic socialism.

Does Mamdani intend to freeze rent costs in New York?

Yes, he plans to do so for stabilized tenants.