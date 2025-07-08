Woman's hilarious TikTok confession: Blamed kid for plane fart, hid truth from boyfriend’s family for months

A woman's hilarious confession on TikTok has gone viral after she revealed she blamed a kid for passing gas on a plane, a secret she concealed from her boyfriend and his family for several months, according to People. In a popular TikTok clip, user @laurenbreckon1 shared her 2018 vacation to Cabo with her partner and his relatives. Squeezed closely between her boyfriend and his dad on the flight back, Lauren struggled with a stomach problem. What she believed would be a quiet and innocuous release became an immediately recognizable smell. Woman’s confession about passing gas on a plane has gone viral on TikTok.(UnSplash)

"The moment it was released, everyone on the plane could detect it — and it was AWFUL," she revealed in her video. As the family started inquiring about who was at fault, Lauren became anxious and pointed fingers at a young kid sitting nearby. Her boyfriend’s family trusted her.

Viral TikTok video: What happened next?

The event didn't fade away once the couple landed. Actually, her boyfriend’s mother mentioned it again in the car, believing someone in the group was concealing the truth. Nevertheless, Lauren maintained her secret, until four months later at a drunken game night.

“I leaned in toward my best friend and said, ‘I need to share something … I was the one who let out the gas and haven’t admitted it to him yet,’” Lauren remembered. Following the burst of laughter, she ultimately revealed the truth to her boyfriend, who at first believed it was a prank.

Two Thanksgivings later, while Lauren was a bit drunk, she told her boyfriend's family the hilarious story. Luckily, they didn't blame her for it and thought the whole thing was funny. Lauren got married to her partner later.

Many TikTok users appreciated Lauren's candor and the couple's happy ending. Others swamped the remarks with their own mortifying trip recollections.

This simply shows, at times, love truly exists everywhere. Even if it has a slight odor.

FAQs

Why did Lauren hold the young boy responsible for passing gas on the airplane?

To prevent uncomfortable situations with her boyfriend's family, she blamed the odor on a nearby child because she felt scared and embarrassed.

When did Lauren finally reveal the truth?

Several months later, during a drunken game night, she revealed the truth to her friends and boyfriend.

What was the reaction from her boyfriend's family to the revelation?

Although they were shocked, they didn’t blame her as they found the tale amusing.

Are the couple still together after the incident?

Yes, they are now married and often laugh about the incident together.

