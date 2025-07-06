F-16 intercepts plane for airspace incursion over Donald Trump's golf club in New Jersey

An F-16 fighter jet on Saturday intercepted a civilian aircraft for violating a temporary restriction of the airspace over President Donald Trump's golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, a statement by the US military said. US President Donald Trump is reportedly spending a holiday weekend in New Jersey.(REUTERS)

The fighter jet, sent by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), escorted the general aircraft out of the restricted airspace, the New York Post reported.

Trump is reportedly spending a holiday weekend in New Jersey.

The incident marked the fifth unauthorised incursion of the temporary flight restriction (TFR) zone on Saturday, NORAD said. The F-16 reportedly performed what is called a ‘headbutt’ maneuver to draw the attention of the pilot of the civilian aircraft, following which it was escorted out.

This is the latest in a string of such incidents in recent weeks, with NORAD urging civilian pilots to check all notifications before taking off.

Similar incursion at Trump's Florida home

The incident comes months after a similar incident took place in March, wherein a civilian aircraft entered restricted airspace over Trump's Florida residence.

The incident had taken place right after Trump finished a round of golf at the West Palm Beach golf course. The F-16s had then deployed flares to get the pilot's attention. A day before this incursion, the jets had conducted an intercept right after Trump had arrived at the West Palm Beach course from his private Mar-a-logo club and residence.

However, none of these intercepts have had an impact on Trump's schedule or security, as per officials. The flares deployed by the fighter jets are visible from the ground, but burn out quickly, NORAD said.

However, NORAD had flagged the number of incursions which have taken place since Trump's inauguration in January. “Adherence to TFR procedures is essential to ensure flight safety, national security, and the security of the President," Gen. Gregory Guillot, the commander of NORAD and US Northern Command, had said.