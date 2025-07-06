Woman who lost 32 kg shares 5 habits that helped her go from XL to XS size: ‘I never cut out fast food, carbs, sugar’

Losing weight is an uphill battle. While eating a caloric-deficient diet, weight training, and going on regular walks are all important parts of your weight loss journey, your mindset also plays a big role. Often, we are on the right track with diet and physical activity, but we don't see the change because our approach is wrong. According to the fitness coach, she went from an extra large to an extra small size by following these five steps. Let's find out what they are. (Shutterstock)

In a post shared on June 21, Becca, an online fitness coach, talked about the five rules she followed during her weight loss journey that helped her shed 70 lbs, approximately 32 kg. Sharing the five habits she followed, Becca wrote, “The five rules I lived by to lose 70 lbs and keep it off. If you’re struggling with nutrition, I highly recommend doing what I did and working with a registered dietitian.”

According to the fitness coach, she went from an extra large to an extra small size by following these five steps. Let's find out what they are:

1. Work out like it is your job

Treat exercise like a job. You don't show up; you don't get paid. Put it in your calendar. If someone asks you if you're free during that time, you're not. You're busy; you're working.

2. Forget the weighing scale

“The scale is not your friend. She is a liar; she is mean. She's just there to hurt your feelings. There are way too many variables: time of the month, water retention,” the fitness coach pointed out. Additionally, when you're gaining muscle, you're going to increase in weight. She suggested getting off the scale. “Don't get on it for a month—no more than that,” he added.

3. A support system to motivate you

“Have a support system. I'm not talking about a bunch of friends who run marathons; I just mean people around you who are like-minded. For me, that was group fitness classes. If I saw someone else working hard, I wanted to work hard too. Also, I'm competitive,” the fitness coach suggested.

4. Do activities that you enjoy

Find physical activity you actually enjoy. It doesn't have to be anything difficult; it could be a hike or walking your dog. The fitness coach revealed, “I found out I love pickleball. Is it a sport for old people? Yes. Do I love it? Yes. Am I moving my body? Yes.” It is all about the movement.

5. You don't need to give up food

All foods fit. What does that mean? Per the coach, it means you can eat whatever you want. She confessed, “I never cut out fast food, carbs, or sugar. I didn't become [fit], because I don't like food. Me and my smaller body, we still love food. You can still lose weight and eat every kind of food.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.