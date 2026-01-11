Yeison Jimenez dreamt of dying in a plane crash before tragic death at 34

Yeison Jimenez had a chilling premonition before his tragic death at 34. On Saturday, the Colombian pop star and his band members were killed after a light aircraft carrying them crashed just moments after take-off in Paipa, el Colombiano reported. He was flying to a concert in Medellin, Colombia's second-largest city. Colombian artist Yeison Jiménez dies in plane crash at 34 (X@Leged45)

Yeison Jimenez dreamt about dying in plane crash In addition to Jimenez, five others were killed, including his entire band and his photographer, Weisman Mora, who posted the final video of the group minutes before the horrifying crash. What makes his death even more tragic is that he had dreamt about being killed in a plane crash just weeks ago.

Jimenez, who was one of the most well-known folk music artists in Colombia, recently said in an interview with Colombian TV station Caracol, “I dreamt three times that we were going to have a plane crash and that I had to tell the pilot to turn around.”

“And when he arrived, he’d say, ‘Oh, boss, thank goodness you told me because something went wrong, but I fixed it, get in,'” he continued. “Those were the dreams. And in one of the dreams, I did dreamt that we had died and that we were on the news. And it was the third time I dreamt that,” he added.

Jimenez acknowledged at the time that the nightmares were a sign from God, but he was unable to understand them. “God gave me three signs, and I didn’t understand them, I didn’t get them,” he continued. In the same interview, he spoke about having been involved in a recent emergency landing.

“The plane takes off, and as it takes off, I feel something go puff, puff,” Jimenez recalled, adding, “There was no speed, we weren’t climbing.” His cameraman had noticed water coming out of the engine.