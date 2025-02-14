Utah driver makes a split-second escape from SUV before train crashes into it. Video

A driver in Layton, Utah, had a miraculous escape after jumping out of their SUV just seconds before it was obliterated by a passenger train. The heart-stopping moment, captured on security cameras, has since gone viral on X, amassing over 13 million views. A driver in Utah escaped seconds before a train smashed their SUV at a railroad crossing.(X)

(Also read: Woman gives birth on New York subway train as passengers step in to help with delivery)

The footage, shared by Collin Rugg, shows the SUV approaching the railroad crossing as warning lights flashed and the barrier gate lowered. Instead of stopping, the driver pushed through, narrowly avoiding the gate, before halting with the rear wheels still on the tracks.

Realising the danger, the driver attempted to reverse but struck the gate arm, leaving the front wheels stranded on the tracks. In a desperate effort to move the vehicle, they tried pushing the gate back before ultimately abandoning the SUV—just moments before the train ploughed into it.

Watch the clip here:

Authorities speak out on the incident

Speaking to KSL-TV, Utah Transit Authority (UTA) Public Information Officer Gavin Gustafson described the incident as a stroke of luck, emphasising that no one was injured. "It’s easy to watch the video and say the driver should have moved forward or broken through the gate, but in that moment, they were likely in shock," he told Fox News.

While the driver escaped unharmed, the crash caused more than $100,000 in damage to the train, according to reports.

Social media erupts with reactions

The viral clip has sparked a flood of reactions on X, with users both relieved and baffled by the driver's actions.

One user commented, "This is the luckiest person alive today! Just a second later, and the story would have been tragic."

Another wrote, "Why do people risk their lives like this? Trains can’t stop on a dime!"

A third user joked, "That SUV just got launched into another dimension."

(Also read: ‘India belonged to England’: India-origin woman alleges racial abuse by drunk UK man - Viral video)

Others sympathised with the driver, noting how panic likely played a role. "I’d probably freeze too in that situation. It’s easy to judge when you’re not the one stuck on the tracks," one user noted.

Some, however, criticised the reckless driving. "Why do people ignore railroad signals? This could have been completely avoided," a frustrated commenter remarked.