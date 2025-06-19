Uttar Pradesh man bites off wife’s nose after finding her with another man

A man in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district allegedly bit off his wife’s nose after finding her at another man’s home. The incident took place under the Hariyawan police limits and left the 25-year-old woman critically injured, officials said according to a Times of India report. Police have detained the accused and are probing the incident further.

According to the report, the woman was initially rushed to a local hospital but was later referred to Lucknow for specialised treatment due to the severity of her injuries.

The accused, identified as Ram Khilawan, reportedly followed his wife to her alleged lover’s house and confronted her there.

A heated argument broke out, during which he allegedly assaulted her in the presence of the other man. During the confrontation, he bit off her nose, leaving her bleeding profusely, the report further added.

Police have since detained Khilawan and are probing the incident further. “The matter is under investigation and appropriate legal action is being taken,” said Additional Superintendent of Police Narendra Kumar as quoted by TOI.

Another UP man takes sigh of relief as wife elopes

In another incident from Uttar Pradesh, a man expressed relief after his newlywed wife eloped with her lover, saying he was thankful he didn’t meet the same fate as Raja Raghuvanshi, the Indore man who was allegedly murdered by his wife on their honeymoon in Meghalaya.

The 23-year-old, Sunil, had married a 20-year-old woman on May 17. After spending just nine days at her in-laws’ home, the woman left for her parental house and later disappeared. Ten days after Sunil filed a missing person report, she turned up at the police station and declared she wanted to live with her lover.

The matter was resolved without legal action. Both families agreed to part ways and returned the gifts exchanged during the wedding, including jewellery and household goods, PTI reported.

