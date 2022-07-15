Uttarakhand cops risk their lives to save drowning youth in Haridwar. Watch

A video of two policemen risking their own lives to save a drowning youth in Haridwar was recently posted online. The video has prompted a wave of appreciation on Twitter. People are applauding the cops for their heroic acts of saving the person’s life.

Uttarakhand Police took to their official Twitter handle to share the video. In the caption, they also added a few lines about the incident. They added that the two policemen were identified as HC Atul Singh and Sunny Kumar.

“Haridwar - Seeing the young man drowning near Rawatpur Bhawan, Kangra Ghat #UttarakhandPolice swimmers HC Atul Singh and Sunny Kumar (Water Police) jumped into the river and pulled the youth out safely, which saved his life. The youth is a resident of Sonipat, Haryana,” reads the department’s tweet when translated from Hindi.

Take a look at the video that shows the hero cops saving a person’s life:

The video has been shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has gathered more than 11,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The tweet has also accumulated over 200 likes. People took to the tweet’s comments section to post appreciative comments.

“Great job done by @uttarakhandcops. This is what police is all about being a hero by becoming a life saviour! Keep up your image,” wrote a Twitter user. “Excellent. Both deserve to be awarded," posted another. “Great,” commented a third. “Good job,” expressed a fourth.

