Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Netflix’s ‘reality check’ video with Jab We Met twist may make you chuckle

Valentine’s Day is almost here. After Rose Day and Propose Day, people are celebrating Chocolate Day today and waiting for February 14 when they can finally celebrate the day of love. Though the special day is yet to come, many are already posting videos related to it. Just like this post by Netflix that has a Jab We Met twist.

“Jab we met reality,” they wrote along with a laughing out loud emoticon. In the next line they added, “What are your plans for Valentine’s day?” They also posted a few hastags along with the video - #ValentinesDay, #JabWeMet, #SingleAllTheWay, and #RealityCheck.

The video opens to show a scene from the Jab We Met song Tum Se Hi featuring Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor with the text “Everyone on Valentine’s Day. The scene, however, quickly changes to show another shot from the film that shows Kareena Kapoor’s character Geet washing dishes. And guess the text that appears with this scene. It reads, “Me on Valentine’s Day.”

Take a look at the hilarious video that becomes even more entertaining to watch because of the backgrounds scores:

The video was posted about 15 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than one lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Ab esa bologye kya matlb jale pe or namak chidko [Why are you sprinkling salt on my wound],” joked an Instagram user. “With Valentine’s Day, these jokes appear too,” shared another. “Nice one,” commented a third. “I’m gonna watch Jab We Met cause idk any other way then this,” posted a fourth. Many also showcased their reactions with laughing out loud emoticons.

What are your thoughts on the video? Are you also among those who are gearing up to spend the Valentine’s Day all by themselves?