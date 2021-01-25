Varun Dhawan's fan arrives at wedding venue with handmade gift
On the occasion of Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal's marriage, a fan arrived outside the wedding venue to gift the star some handmade sketches made by him.
Speaking to ANI, the person introduced himself as Shubham and told that he has been an avid fan for the last eight years and loves all the movies by the actor. He further told that he had come to the venue all the way from Mumbai's Prabhadevi area to gift Varun with some handmade sketches of the star. Sadly, Shubham could not meet the 'Coolie No. 1' actor as Varun was unable to come out from the venue. Shubham expressed that he was not disappointed and would try meeting him some other time.
Earlier, Varun's mentor and filmmaker Karan Johar had also arrived at the wedding venue to join the nuptial celebrations of the couple.
Varun and Natasha, who are getting married on the outskirts of Mumbai in Alibaug, have reportedly known each other since their school days. The two fell in love when they met at a music concert years later. However, the duo has always kept their relationship low-key. Varun publicly acknowledged that he is dating Natasha when he posted a photo featuring himself with his girlfriend on her birthday in 2019.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Customer leaves $200 tip for each employee in Colorado café, garners praise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun Dhawan's fan arrives at wedding venue with handmade gift
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Retired NASA astronaut’s portrait with rescue doggos melts hearts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sophia the humanoid robot set for mass production amid pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana cop felicitated for helping over 500 missing children return home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha reopens world's largest white crocodile park after annual census
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bernie Sanders' meme gets edited onto iconic Bollywood scenes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kid whose haircut video went viral returns with another hilarious clip. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Humans of Bombay posts tale of bride who swapped lehenga for pantsuit at wedding
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cincinnati Zoo shares wholesome post for hippo named Fiona’s 4th birthday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smriti Irani shares pic with daughters on Instagram for National Girl Child Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Netizens are going crazy over these crochet Bernie Sanders dolls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Doggo’s reaction to human’s invisible dog challenge has netizens gushing. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Grumpy cat Romeo and his very happy dog sibling Casper are winning people over
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zestfully cool! Netizens love this slo-mo clip of squeezing an orange peel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox