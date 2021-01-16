Snakes in a pool? Venomous eastern brown found swimming in family’s pool in Australia
You may have heard of Snakes on a Plane, the 2006 action and horror flick starring Samuel L. Jackson that entertained many. But have you ever seen a snake in a pool? If yes, then you may be familiar with the feeling of sheer panic that initial glance produces in the onlooker. But if not, then get ready to feel that emotion right now by watching this recording shared on the Facebook page of Snake Catchers Adelaide.
The Snake Catchers Adelaide, a group of professionally trained and licensed snake removers, shared this almost 10-second-long clip on their Facebook page on January 12. The caption shared alongside the video reads, "This beautiful Eastern Brown found a nice place to cool down in the heat at Marino today. Too bad it was in the overflow channel of a family pool".
The recording shows the snake slithering away swiftly in the water. Check it out here:
If watching that clip made your jaw drop, then know that you're not alone. Since being shared on Facebook, this post has accumulated over 50 reactions and has simultaneously amassed many comments.
Here's what netizens had to say about the share. One person said, "Lovely swimmers". Another individual wrote, "Oh my god".
The Snake Catchers Adelaide took care of the intruder, classified as one of the most venomous snakes in the world and native to eastern and central Australia, reports UPI.com.
What are your thoughts on this?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kamala Harris shares pics of her college days, says ‘Howard is home’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Netizens can’t get enough of this shy puppy who just arrived at a shelter. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Police’s ‘fizz-y vision’ post has an important message about road safety
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Venomous eastern brown snake found swimming in family’s pool in Australia. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US tag on Joe the pigeon which suggests that it flew over 13,000 km deemed fake
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kim Kardashian shares sweet Instagram post for daughter Chicago’s 3rd birthday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NASA shares picture of a barred spiral galaxy. Seen it yet?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Doggo climbs ladder all by himself to get on the roof, netizens are baffled
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pawdorable: Doggos spin to If You’re Happy And You Know It in this cute video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NASA uses Mean Girls reference while sharing fascinating picture of Cigar galaxy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Youngest inaugural poet in memory': 22-year-old to read at Biden’s inauguration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Proud dad shares post on 10-year-old son’s act of kindness. It’s heartwarming
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vice principal writes letter to Tooth Fairy vouching for kid who lost his tooth
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Can you see the bands of colour’: Asks astronaut while posting pics of the Sun
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Magicians to meet online to mark 100 years of sawing people in half trick
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox