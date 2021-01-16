Snakes in a pool? Venomous eastern brown found swimming in family’s pool in Australia

You may have heard of Snakes on a Plane, the 2006 action and horror flick starring Samuel L. Jackson that entertained many. But have you ever seen a snake in a pool? If yes, then you may be familiar with the feeling of sheer panic that initial glance produces in the onlooker. But if not, then get ready to feel that emotion right now by watching this recording shared on the Facebook page of Snake Catchers Adelaide.

The Snake Catchers Adelaide, a group of professionally trained and licensed snake removers, shared this almost 10-second-long clip on their Facebook page on January 12. The caption shared alongside the video reads, "This beautiful Eastern Brown found a nice place to cool down in the heat at Marino today. Too bad it was in the overflow channel of a family pool".

The recording shows the snake slithering away swiftly in the water. Check it out here:

If watching that clip made your jaw drop, then know that you're not alone. Since being shared on Facebook, this post has accumulated over 50 reactions and has simultaneously amassed many comments.

Here's what netizens had to say about the share. One person said, "Lovely swimmers". Another individual wrote, "Oh my god".

The Snake Catchers Adelaide took care of the intruder, classified as one of the most venomous snakes in the world and native to eastern and central Australia, reports UPI.com.

What are your thoughts on this?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON