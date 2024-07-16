Venus Williams' reaction to Prince Harry's ESPY award moment sparks buzz. Here's what happened

Prince Harry received the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the ESPY. As he walked towards the stage to receive the award, his wife, Meghan Markle, and others gave the Duke of Sussex a standing ovation. However, what caught the attention of many from that moment was Venus Williams' reaction to it. Venus Williams' reaction to Prince Harry is viral.

Numerous people suspect that the tennis star overlooked the Sussexes at the 2024 ESPY Awards. As per a video, Venus initially stayed in her seat and didn't applaud Harry when he was brought to the stage. She is later seen in the video standing next to Markle as Harry is giving his speech. (Also Read: Royal scandal: Did the UK media delete articles on Prince William’s alleged affair with Rose Hanbury?)

Watch the video of Venus' reaction here:

After the clip went viral, numerous people made posts about it on X.

Here's how people reacted:

An individual said, "Venus has every right to snub two frauds who are stealing awards meant for more deserving individuals."

Another X user, Mara Knight, wrote, "Venus has Sojourns syndrome. Either way, a lot of people didn't stand for Harry."

"Venus knows Harry is undeserving of this award. Pat Tillman's mother knows it. The announcer on ESPN, Pat Mcafee, knows it too. You and I know it. Everybody knows it, even Harry; he especially knows it," shared X user Bobbi Baloo.

Someone else posted, "Oh please, not even half the audience gave a standing ovation to Harry. They knew he bought the award, and unlike her sister Serena, Venus is a good judge of character."

About Pat Tillman Award for Service:

This honors a person "with a strong connection to sports who has served others in a way that echoes the legacy" of Tillman, ESPN said. Other past winners include the Buffalo Bills' training staff, Army veteran Gretchen Evans and Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford, reported CBS News.