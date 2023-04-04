Vet jumps with joy after saving dog who swallowed a toy

A video capturing the reaction of a veterinarian after saving a dog’s life is going viral. Shared on Twitter, the video shows how happy the doctor gets after she skillfully removes a toy the dog had swallowed. Chances are, the video will leave you smiling too. The image, taken from the Twitter video, shows the vet saving the dog's life.(Screengrab)

The video was originally posted back in February on Instagram and it shows how a veterinarian identified as Dr. Margaret Hunt saved the dog’s life. It, however, captured people’s attention after being re-shared on the Twitter handle of Good News Correspondent. “HERO! Dr. Hunt saved this dog that had swallowed a Kong Toy,” they wrote as they shared the video.

The video opens to show a vet treating the dog and trying to get out the toy it swallowed. Eventually, she succeeds and once the toy is removed the doctor jumps up with joy. Instantly, people around her erupt in cheers too.

Take a look at the wonderful video:

The video was shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated nearly 2.3 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Furthermore, the clip has also gathered close to 7,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here's how Twitter users reacted:

“God bless this woman,” commented a Twitter user. “That was absolutely amazing. Thank you for saving this dog!!” shared another. “I'm smiling ear to ear!” expressed a third. “Doggo gets up as though nothing is wrong. Imma doing it again,” wrote a fourth.