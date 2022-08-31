Home / Trending / Video captures Golden Retriever dog's antics, it's hilarious. Watch

Video captures Golden Retriever dog's antics, it's hilarious. Watch

Updated on Aug 31, 2022 08:04 PM IST

The video showing the antics of the Golden Retriever dog was posted on Instagram.

The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the Golden Retriever.(Instagram/@sundaythegoldenretriever )
ByTrisha Sengupta

Whenever we are sad, we tend to scroll through different social media platforms to look for videos or photos that make us feel better, and animal content never fails to bring smiles to our faces. Just like this video shared online that showcases a Golden Retriever dog's funny antics. The clip is a surefire mood booster and may make you laugh out loud.

The Instagram page that uses the username @dogsofinstagram re-shared the video. It is credited to the Insta page called Sunday the Golden Retriever. "The quirkier, the better," read the caption of the video posted on Instagram.

The video opens with a text insert that reads, "My dog and some of her quirks." It then progresses to show a Golden Retriever dog named Sunday who won't catch anything unless its food, is scared of a stuffed toy but barks at a cat, cannot get itself inside a car but somehow manages to climb onto a bed, and won't retrieve things unless they’re in water.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared 13 hours ago, the video has raked up more than 3.4 lakh views and nearly 18,500 likes. The post has also prompted people to share their thoughts in the comments section.

"Love your quirks," read the response from a dog page dedicated to a Golden Retriever named Sterling Newton. Another dog page on Instagram called Toby LittleDude posted, "It's called being unique." "Such an adorable pup!!" read the third comment from Kamera Kenny's page.

"Yep, they have their quirks! But that's why we love them," posted an Instagram user with heart emoticons. "Sunday is the definition of PAWFECTION," shared another. A third commented with several emoticons read, "When he knows the difference between work and fun!"

