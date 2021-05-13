Video of dog and deer’s unique friendship is winning hearts. Watch

A heartwarming video showing the unique bond between a dog and deer is touching hearts online. The video, that’s been circulating on the Internet for a while, shows the two animals playing with each other.

The 39-second-long clip, shows the dog and deer running around together, nuzzling each other and even hugging one another.

The video, posted on Reddit some 11 hours ago, was shared YouTube by Isobel Springett back in 2010. “Kate and Pip playing on the lawn April 1st 2010. The sun came out after a heavy rain and they just couldn't resist a romp,” says the description shared along with the video.

According to the story shared on a website dedicated to the animals, Pippin was a helpless little fawn when Springett’s Great Dane, Kate, adopted her. They have been friends ever since.

Watch the two of them together in the video below:





The clip, since being shared, has collected a whole lot of comments from people who found the bond between Kate and Pip adorable.

“Ohhh the neck hugs/nuzzles!” commented an individual. “Prongs and Padfoot!” wrote another. If you’re a Harry Potter, you may have got the reference.

“That is crazy adorable!” posted a third. “When's the Disney movie coming out?” asked another. We would love to this movie. Wouldn’t you?

What do you think about this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON