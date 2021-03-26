IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Video of hydraulic pressing assorted candies is too satisfying to watch
The image shows hydraulic pressing of candies.(Reddit)
The image shows hydraulic pressing of candies.(Reddit)
trending

Video of hydraulic pressing assorted candies is too satisfying to watch

As the clip goes on, the machine presses the candies resulting in some colourful ribbon-like items.
READ FULL STORY
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 12:55 AM IST

Some videos on the Internet can easily make you smile with their adorable content while some can leave you highly satisfied. This Reddit video featuring a hydraulic presser and assorted candies perfectly fits the definition for the second category. After watching the clip you may find yourself wanting some of the candies too.

The video starts with some candies placed under the presser. As the clip goes on, the machine presses the candies resulting in some colourful ribbon-like items. We bet that you will also crave the ‘candy noodles’ formed after the candies were pressed.

Take a look at the video:

Hydraulic Pressing Candy from r/oddlysatisfying

Shared on March 25, the clip has garnered over 11,700 upvotes and several comments. While some found the video extremely satisfying, others expressed how they felt like tasting the candies after being pressed.

“I bet those blended macaroon noodles are pretty tasty,” wrote a Reddit user. “Candy noodles! Looks soo yummy,” commented another. “YES!!! I wanted to eat the stuff they squeezed out. Lol!” said a third.

“Can we please have more videos like this?” requested a fourth.

What do you think of the clip?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
oddly satisfying reddit video
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP