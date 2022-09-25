Home / Trending / Video of puppy and ducklings relaxing together in the woods goes viral. Watch

Video of puppy and ducklings relaxing together in the woods goes viral. Watch

Published on Sep 25, 2022 03:17 PM IST

The viral video shared on Instagram shows a puppy and ducklings enjoying their time in the woods.

The image, taken from the viral video, shows the puppy sleeping peacefully with ducklings.(Twitter/@Yoda4ever)
ByArfa Javaid

Much of the happy content available on the Internet is dedicated to animals and their fur babies. And more often than not, these videos bring a smile to our faces and comfort us during testing times. And if you are a fan of such heartwarming content and looking for one right away, then you have found yourself at the right place.

The comforting clip went viral online after it was shared on Twitter by a handle that goes by @Yoda4ever. "Puppy thinks he's one of them," read the caption of the video posted on Instagram with several emoticons. The cute video opens to show a puppy searching for a spot to sit among ducklings. As the video progresses, the ducklings can be seen sitting on and around the puppy while it sleeps peacefully in the woods.

Watch the viral video below:

The video was shared on September 4 on Twitter and has since garnered more than 13.3 million views. It has also received over 7.1 lakh likes and 82,000 retweets. "I think this is the puppy I want!" expressed an individual. "They think the puppy is their mother, guess what, the first impression is the last one when it comes to ducks," posted another. "The duckling that keeps sliding off is my spirit animal," commented a third.

