Video of sea otters holding each other's hands while sleeping wows people. Watch

Published on Sep 11, 2022 08:25 PM IST

The video of sea otters holding each other's hands while sleeping went viral on social media due to its sheer cuteness quotient.

The image, taken from the viral video, shows sea otters holding each other's hands. (Twitter/@buitengebieden)
ByArfa Javaid

Sea otters often hold each other's hands while sleeping to help prevent drifting apart in water and losing family members. Now, a video of sea otters holding each other's hands is going viral on social media due to its sheer cuteness quotient and may even make you say 'awww'.

The undated video went viral after it was posted on Twitter by the user Buitengebieden with the caption, "Otters holding hands." The cute clip shows two sea otters holding hands while sleeping. It also shows one of them waking up in the middle just to kiss their partner.

Watch the cute video below:

The video was posted a few hours ago and has gone viral online with 6.4 million views. It also has more than 2.7 lakh likes, and the numbers are still increasing.

"Sea otters might be the cutest creatures we've ever seen! Sea otters hold hands when they sleep, so they don't drift apart, a behavior known as rafting," posted an individual. "OMG I wanna hold his hands too!!" expressed another. "This is so cute & the hand kissing…I love these babies," posted a third with heart emoticons. "Very cute. I love sea otters. Sea otters will often cover their eyes with their paws to help them sleep during the day. Stop what you're doing and watch this sleepy otter," wrote a fourth while sharing a cute video.

viral video animal video
Sunday, September 11, 2022
