Video shows elderly man giving his grandchildren a sweet surprise. Watch

A sweet reunion video of an elderly man with his grandchildren has grabbed the attention of tweeple. The clip shared by Good News Correspondent shows the elderly man giving a surprise to his grandsons. We should warn you that you are probably going to need some tissues after watching this video.

“GRANDPA REUNION! There may be no better surprise than seeing grandpa for the first time in half a year. Richard's dad flew from Georgia to Fairfield, Connecticut. To see his two adoring grandsons Joey & Drew, and waited for them to get home from school to surprise them,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the clip:

GRANDPA REUNION!!👴

There may be no better surprise than seeing grandpa for the first time in half a year.



Richard's dad flew from Georgia to Fairfield, Conn. To see his 2 adoring grandsons Joey & Drew, and waited for them to get home from school to surprise them.🤗❤

(🎥:@ring) pic.twitter.com/aNbDPzkhJs — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) August 21, 2021

Shared on August 21, the video has garnered over 10,000 views and tons of reactions. Netizens found themselves teary-eyed after watching the video. While some couldn’t stop showering love for the grandfather in the comments section, others wrote what a blessing it is to have grandparents while growing up.

“Seeing a dear person like a Grandpa after a very long time brings out immense happiness in the young and clean minds of the innocent children. Unlike the elders they cannot contain themselves. It bursts out spontaneously,” wrote a Twitter user. “The one little guy was so happy and excited to see him that he needed to do a lap and run it off! Lucky Grandpa. Lucky Grandkids,” commented another. “This is overwhelming,” said a third.

Here’s one more reaction from a netizen:

This is SO sweet!❤️ Hope they enjoy their time with grandpa! pic.twitter.com/vy6NGta2De — jo (@quietlionness) August 21, 2021

What are your thoughts on this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON