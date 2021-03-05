Video shows old saree being turned into rope. ‘Amazing,’ say netizens

Videos showing people being innovative and turning the simplest things into other useful objects are available in plenty on the Internet. One such video shared by author Advaita Kala showing the process of making ropes from an old saree has left netizens amazed.

The clip shared on Twitter shows two men holding a saree. As the clip goes on, one of them rips the saree into different parts and tears them into shreds. One man then goes on to fasten the pieces horizontally to some hooks attached to a machine. After a few twirls, the pieces of saree become a strong rope.

“India you never fail to amaze me with your spirit of innovation - and making a go of ‘what is’! How to make a rope with an old saree,” reads the caption alongside the video.

Take a look at the clip:

https://twitter.com/AdvaitaKala/status/1367774951432884228

Shared an hour ago, the clip has already garnered over 1,200 views and several comments. People lauded the creative use of an old saree and expressed their appreciation for the concept.

“Indeed! We can find amazing talents & crafts in the length & breadth of our beautiful country,” wrote a Twitter user. “Incredible India,” commented another. “Wow! So amazing,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

