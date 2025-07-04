‘You don’t get to decide who’s a doctor’: Vidit Gujrathi lashes out at Liver Doc over Doctor’s Day jibe

Indian Chess Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi has called hepatologist Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, popular as The Liver Doc, a “troll” amid their ongoing online spat. A Doctor's Day post made “out of gratitude” by Gujrathi prompted a full-scale X war after Liver Doc commented on the picture that featured the chess GM’s family members. Vidit Gujrathi accused Liver Doc of mocking his family after he remarked on the chess grandmaster’s Doctor's Day post. (X/@theliverdr, @viditchess)

What did Vidit Gujrathi say?

“I made a simple post out of gratitude. I chose silence at first, because not every conversation deserves a response. But when it turned into mocking my family, I stepped in,” he wrote.

“If that means stepping out of my lane, so be it. You and trolls like you don’t get to decide who’s a doctor. You have no authority to define others lives or dismiss their work. I’ve said my part. Now, back to what actually matters. No time for noise,” he added.

What started it all?

The post came as a response to Philips’ reply to Gujrathi, who lashed out at him for writing, “I am sorry, but none of them are really doctors” on a picture showing Gujrathi’s family.

Earlier, in response to a comment on the picture, Gujarati shared the professional specialities of his family members. “My father is an Ayurvedic migraine specialist, my wife is an MD homoeopathy, my mom does cosmetology, and my sister is a physiotherapist.”

In another post shared earlier, Liver Doc said he didn’t mean to offend Gujrathi but added, “I was stating plain facts from a professional standpoint, and I do not mince my words. You may call that ego or whatever, to console yourself, no problem.”

“I am staying in my lane and always have. Calling out medical misinformation is what I do apart from being a full-time doctor. I suggest you stay in your lane and discuss more on chess. Sorry for the checkmate,” the Liv Doc further added.