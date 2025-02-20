Vietnamese woman approaches vlogger, refuses to believe she is from India: ‘She can’t be Indian’

A vlogger who visited Vietnam claimed that a local woman she met refused to believe she was from India. She also shared a video of her interaction with the Vietnamese woman, prompting the internet to side with the foreigner. An Indian vlogger who travelled to Vietnam. (Instagram/@krilovee._)

Instagram user and vlogger Kriti Karmakar shared the video with a caption that reads, “Indian girl in Vietnam. Yeh kya hogaya (What has happened)?” The video opens to show Karmakar saying, “Selfie lene ke liye ayi hai achanak say (She suddenly came to capture a selfie with me.)” At this point, the woman asks Karmakar, “Where are you from?” The vlogger replies, “I’m from India.” To which, the foreigner looks at Karmakar in shock while repeating, “India? India?”

Karmakar says that the Vietnamese woman initially refused to believe she was from India. However, later, she told the vlogger that she liked Indian food and showed some pictures.

Take a look at the video:

Social media expresses doubt too:

Not just the Vietnamese woman, many people on social media posted how Karmakar doesn’t “look like an Indian.”

“You don't look typically Indian. Are you coming from Northeast India?” asked an individual. Another added, “She can’t be Indian. I am sure. A third posted, “India is so diverse yet people assume Indians are all dark skinned.” A fourth wrote, “Vietnam ko to chhodo, yaha to mujhe hi believe nahi ho raha (Even I can’t believe it).’

Who is Kriti Karmakar?

According to her LinkedIn profile, Karmakar has completed her BA in English from Delhi University. She also completed a diploma course in Korean language from the same university.

On Instagram, she has over six lakh followers and has shared over 81 posts till now. She enjoys more than 1.3 million subscribers on YouTube. Her bio on YouTube says, “Hello everyone. My name is Kriti. I am an Indian girl living in Japan.” On both platforms, she regularly posts visuals about fashion, makeup, lifestyle, and more.