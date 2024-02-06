Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar twin with real-life heroes IPS Manoj Sharma, IRS Shraddha Joshi of 12th Fail. See pic

Drama film 12th Fail, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, was released in theatres on October 27, 2023. After the film completed over 100 days, the film’s distributor Zee Studios shared a picture on Instagram. It features actors Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar posing alongside the real-life heroes of the film. The image shows IPS Manoj Sharma and IRS Shraddha Joshi on the left and actors Medha Shankar and Vikrant Massey on the right. (X/@zeestudiosofficial)

“Show us a better twinning, we’ll wait!” wrote Zee Studios while sharing a picture on Instagram. The picture shows Indian Police Services (IPS) Manoj Sharma, his wife and Indian Revenue Service (IRS) Shraddha Joshi, and the lead actors of the film Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar. The picture shows Sharma and Massey wearing red checked shirts, while Joshi and Shankar can be seen sporting matching blue kurtas.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Take a look at the post shared by Zee Studios below:

The post was shared two days ago on Instagram. Since then, it has received thousands of likes. A few even flocked to the comments section and shared their thoughts.

Check out a few reactions to this picture here:

“Best,” wrote an individual. Another added, “Beautiful.” A few even posted heart emoticons.

About the film 12th Fail

The film 12th Fail is based on Anurag Pathak’s novel Twelfth Fail. It revolves around the life of Manoj Sharma, who overcame poverty and hardships to become an IPS officer. The film features Massey as a young boy who dreams of joining the police force. 12th Fail, currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar, has been sent to Oscars 2024 as an independent nomination. It has bagged the Best Film award at the 69th Filmfare Awards.