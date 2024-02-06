 Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar twin with real-life heroes of 12th Fail. See pic | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar twin with real-life heroes IPS Manoj Sharma, IRS Shraddha Joshi of 12th Fail. See pic

Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar twin with real-life heroes IPS Manoj Sharma, IRS Shraddha Joshi of 12th Fail. See pic

ByArfa Javaid
Feb 06, 2024 08:19 PM IST

The photo shows IPS Manoj Sharma and Vikrant Massey wearing checked shirts, while IRS Shraddha Joshi and Medha Shankar can be seen sporting blue kurtas.

Drama film 12th Fail, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, was released in theatres on October 27, 2023. After the film completed over 100 days, the film’s distributor Zee Studios shared a picture on Instagram. It features actors Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar posing alongside the real-life heroes of the film.

The image shows IPS Manoj Sharma and IRS Shraddha Joshi on the left and actors Medha Shankar and Vikrant Massey on the right. (X/@zeestudiosofficial)
The image shows IPS Manoj Sharma and IRS Shraddha Joshi on the left and actors Medha Shankar and Vikrant Massey on the right. (X/@zeestudiosofficial)

Read| IPS Manoj Sharma shares fan-made sketch of him with 12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey

“Show us a better twinning, we’ll wait!” wrote Zee Studios while sharing a picture on Instagram. The picture shows Indian Police Services (IPS) Manoj Sharma, his wife and Indian Revenue Service (IRS) Shraddha Joshi, and the lead actors of the film Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar. The picture shows Sharma and Massey wearing red checked shirts, while Joshi and Shankar can be seen sporting matching blue kurtas.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Take a look at the post shared by Zee Studios below:

The post was shared two days ago on Instagram. Since then, it has received thousands of likes. A few even flocked to the comments section and shared their thoughts.

Check out a few reactions to this picture here:

“Best,” wrote an individual. Another added, “Beautiful.” A few even posted heart emoticons.

About the film 12th Fail

The film 12th Fail is based on Anurag Pathak’s novel Twelfth Fail. It revolves around the life of Manoj Sharma, who overcame poverty and hardships to become an IPS officer. The film features Massey as a young boy who dreams of joining the police force. 12th Fail, currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar, has been sent to Oscars 2024 as an independent nomination. It has bagged the Best Film award at the 69th Filmfare Awards.

Also Read| Anand Mahindra lauds Filmfare Awards for recognising Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On