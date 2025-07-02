Viral 'SoBo girl' says she left $75,000 NYC job for 40 LPA in Mumbai

A Mumbai-based marketing professional who left the internet stunned after revealing her salary – she earns ₹2.67 lakh a month – has now explained how she managed to reach that figure at the relatively young age of 25. Anhadh is a self-described ‘SoBo girl’ who recently went viral for breaking down her expenses at a salary of ₹2.67 lakh per month or ₹40 lakh per annum. Anhadh explains how she started earning ₹ 40 LPA at the age of 25 (Instagram/@an_had_fun_)

A resident of South Bombay, Anhadh explained that she lives with her parents and therefore does not pay rent, groceries or utilities. Instead, more than half her monthly paycheck goes into SIPs. The rest of it is used for dining out, fun, self care and a ‘mystery fund’.

Some viewers found her video unrelatable. Others accused her of straight-up lying about her paycheck. In her new video, Anhadh explained how she managed to start earning ₹40 lakh in a marketing role, saying she began her career as an unpaid intern in New York City.

Salary progression of a SoBo girl

Anhadh explained that when she graduated from college in 2024, all she wanted was a job in New York City. Her first job was an unpaid internship for an Indian grocery store. “They were rebranding, so I was doing their branding plus updating their product catalogue and doing a lot of manual work and getting paid zero,” she said.

She quit the job and started applying to other places. Eventually, in November 2022, she landed her first proper job in New York City. However, even here she was not a full-time employee. Instead, she earned $20 an hour gross – just slightly more than the minimum wage of $16.50 per hour.

Anhadh said that this job was at a proper marketing agency where she did full-time work, but did not get paid like a full-time employee. It gave her barely enough to survive. Eventually, after six to seven months, the agency agreed to promote her to a full-time employee with a pay of $60,000 a year.

While $60,000 a year ( ₹51 lakh approximately) may sound like a massive salary in India, it did not go a long way in New York City. “I was still pretty much in the trenches. Living in New York, barely surviving,” said the marketing professional.

From New York to Mumbai

Eventually, she again decided to look for a new role. In April 2024, she found a new digital marketing role at another NYC agency. This job paid her $75,000 a year – it was a salary that afforded a decent lifestyle in New York City.

However, after a few months, Anhadh decided to move back to India. She attributed this decision to her physical and mental health as well as visa issues.

Her company allowed her to keep her job while living in India, while adjusting her salary to match Mumbai’s cost of living. While she was earning $75,000 a year in New York City ( ₹64 lakh), her salary was adjusted to ₹40 LPA when she moved to Mumbai.

Therefore, since October 2024, Anhadh has been getting ₹40 LPA – which nets out to ₹2.67 lakh per month after taxes and deductions.

“It’s not all rainbows and butterflies. There are a lot of pros and there are a lot of cons also of this setup,” she said, promising to explain both at a later date.