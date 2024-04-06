111-year-old Briton, world's oldest man, reveals secret to his longevity. Has this advice for others

Guinness World Records (GWR) took to YouTube to share a video of the world's oldest living man, a 111-year-old. In the clip, John Alfred Tinniswood, from England, shares what he thinks is the secret to his longevity. Alongside, he also offers a piece of advice for others. The image shows the world's oldest man, 111-year-old John Alfred Tinniswood from England. (Guinness World Records)

According to Tinniswood, the secret to his longevity is “pure luck”. He added, “You either live long or you live short, and you can’t do much about it.”

He also shared his advice for others on staying healthy. “If you drink too much or you eat too much or you walk too much; if you do too much of anything, you’re going to suffer eventually,” he said.

As per a blog by GWR, Tinniswood shared his insight about the changes he has seen throughout his life. “The world, in its way, is always changing. It’s a sort of ongoing experience. It’s getting a little better, but not all that much yet. It’s going the right way,” he said.

Tinniswood, who survived two world wars, married his wife Blodwen in 1942. They enjoyed 44 years together before Blodwen passed away. He has a daughter, four grandchildren and three great-grandkids.

Take a look at this video of the world's oldest man:

The video was shared a day ago. Since then, the post has accumulated over 43,000 views. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments.

What did YouTube users say about this GWR video?

“It's mind-blowing to think this guy was 50 in 1963. This man was almost a senior when the Beatles first became popular,” posted a YouTube user.

“Protect this man at all costs,” added another.

“Incredible video. I always find these videos moving. Congratulations, John!” joined a third.

“This dude has been retired longer than I've been alive, and I'm almost 48 years old,” wondered a fourth.

“This man lived 14 years before my grandad and survived 14 years after my grandad. That's just mad! Best wishes to you, sir, and long may you live on. Be happy,” wrote a fifth.