Monday, Apr 22, 2024
Viral video: After serving Bill Gates, Dolly Chaiwala sips coffee on top of Burj Khalifa

ByVrinda Jain
Apr 22, 2024 12:38 PM IST

Dolly Chaiwala has shared a video where he was seen sipping coffee on top of Burj Khalifa. After he shared the video, it quickly went viral.

Dolly Chaiwala, a resident and tea seller from Nagpur, recently went viral after serving tea to Microsoft former CEO of Microsoft Bill Gates. Now, Dolly has shared a video where he was seen sipping coffee on top of Burj Khalifa. After he shared the video, it quickly went viral and garnered numerous reactions.

Dolly Chaiwala at Burj Khalifa, enjoying a cup of coffee. (Instagram/@dolly_ki_tapri_nagpur)
Dolly Chaiwala at Burj Khalifa, enjoying a cup of coffee. (Instagram/@dolly_ki_tapri_nagpur)

The video opens to show Dolly arriving in a car at Burj Khalifa. As he gets down, he is surrounded by bodyguards. As the video goes on, it shows him touring the place and then finally visiting the rooftop to have a coffee. (Also Read: Dolly Chaiwala poses with Sohail Khan while vacationing in the Maldives. Pic goes viral)

As Dolly shared the video, in the caption of the post, he wrote, "Ek coffee pine Burj Khalifa ke top pe gaye (Went to the top of Burj Khalifa to have a coffee.)"

Watch the video here:

This post was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, it has garnered close to 14 million views. The clip also has more than one million likes and numerous comments. (Also Read: Smriti Irani on Bill Gates' ‘adventures’: From Dolly to chaiwala who became PM)

Here's how people reacted to the clip:

An individual wrote, "Education leads to success. Passion leads to success. Courage leads to success."

A second shared, "One day, I will also come there, dear Dolly bhai."

A third commented, "Nothing is impossible."

"First they would hate you, then they would ask how you did it," posted a third.

A fourth added, “Power of back benchers.”

“This is the true power of social media, it can make a person go anywhere, congratulations Dolly brother,” said a fifth.

Many others reacted to the post using heart emoticons and fire emoticons. Some also shared suprising reactions in the comments section of the video.

Follow Us On