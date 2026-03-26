Viral video: Karnataka professor proposes to student in front of class, gets beaten with chappal

An assistant professor at a medical college in Karnataka allegedly proposed to a female student in front of her classmates, triggering outrage and a violent confrontation on campus. The incident came to light after multiple videos recorded by students went viral on social media. The incident reportedly took place at Sri Siddhartha Medical College (SSMC) in Karnataka's Tumkur. (X/@HateDetectors)

In one of the clips, the professor is seen addressing the class and claiming that a student had confessed her feelings to him. He then says that he, too, is in love with her.

The student, however, immediately objected in front of the class. She questioned the professor’s claims and asked him to take the matter up with the principal instead.

The professor insisted, saying, “Didn’t you say ‘I love you’?” He further claimed that there was CCTV footage to support his statement, prompting the student to demand proof. Soon after, the professor walked out of the classroom, saying he would speak to her the next day.