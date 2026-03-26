Viral video: Karnataka professor proposes to student in front of class, gets beaten with chappal
The college has since suspended the professor, and a case has been registered. Further investigation is ongoing.
An assistant professor at a medical college in Karnataka allegedly proposed to a female student in front of her classmates, triggering outrage and a violent confrontation on campus. The incident came to light after multiple videos recorded by students went viral on social media.
In one of the clips, the professor is seen addressing the class and claiming that a student had confessed her feelings to him. He then says that he, too, is in love with her.
The student, however, immediately objected in front of the class. She questioned the professor’s claims and asked him to take the matter up with the principal instead.
The professor insisted, saying, “Didn’t you say ‘I love you’?” He further claimed that there was CCTV footage to support his statement, prompting the student to demand proof. Soon after, the professor walked out of the classroom, saying he would speak to her the next day.
Investigation underway
What followed quickly escalated beyond the classroom. According to a report by NDTV, tensions flared up on campus, leading to a heated argument that turned into a physical confrontation. The student allegedly hit the professor with her slipper while other students gathered around, shouting abuses and assaulting him.
The incident reportedly took place at Sri Siddhartha Medical College (SSMC) in Karnataka's Tumkur. The college has since suspended the professor, and a case has been registered. Further investigation is ongoing.
Social media reactions
Meanwhile, the videos have since sparked outrage online.
One user commented, “This is exactly why positions of power come with responsibility. You’re standing in front of students as a mentor, not auditioning for some cheap proposal scene. Absolutely shameless behavior.”
“what kind of professor proposes his own student,” wrote another, while a third user said, “He’s likely around 45–50 years old, and he’s proposing to a 19-year-old girl lol. He might even have a family. He should be behind bars. Throw these people out of campus…”
“Shameless creature! How dare these ugly demons feel so entitled? Deserves to get all his teeth broken!” expressed one user.
“Bengaluru med college serving instant karma + black belt rejections,” said another.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More