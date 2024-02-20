 Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma welcome 2nd child Akaay. Wishes pour in on X | Trending - Hindustan Times
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma welcome second child Akaay, congratulatory messages pour in on X

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma welcome second child Akaay, congratulatory messages pour in on X

ByTrisha Sengupta
Feb 20, 2024 09:59 PM IST

Virat Kohli took to Instagram to share that he and Anushka Sharma welcomed their baby boy Akaay on February 15.

Former India cricket captain Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma welcomed their second child, a baby boy. Kohli took to Instagram to share the news along with a heart emoji as a caption. He wrote that they welcomed Akaay on February 15. Since the post, people took to X to share congratulatory messages for the couple - so much so that the names of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli began trending on the microblogging platform.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are proud parents of Vamika and newborn Akaay.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are proud parents of Vamika and newborn Akaay.

What did Virat Kohli share on Instagram?

“With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka,” Virat Kohli posted on Instagram.

How did X users react to the news?

From wishing the couple to sharing how they are happy for them, people flooded the microblogging platform with numerous posts. A few also shared good-humoured memes while wishing the couple well.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s love story:

The duo reportedly met while doing an advertisement for a shampoo brand back in 2013. For the next couple of years, they kept their relationship secret, with occasional public appearances together.

In 2017, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Italy. After four years, in 2021, they welcomed their first child - daughter Vamika.

