Virat Kohli feels 'paranoid' after video of his hotel room surfaces online

A video of Virat Kohli's hotel room has surfaced online, and it has left the star cricketer fuming. The former Indian skipper took to Instagram to share the video with a long note saying that he doesn't entertain this kind of 'fanaticism' and it has made him feel 'very paranoid' about his privacy. The video is apparently from Kohli's hotel room in Australia, where ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 is happening.

"I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I've always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it's made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I'm NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people's privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment," wrote Virat Kohli while sharing a video on Instagram.

The video posted by Virat Kohli has no sound, but the text inserted in it reads "King Kohli's Hotel Room". The video gives fans a virtual tour of the hotel room where Virat Kohli is currently staying.

Take a look at Virat Kohli's Instagram post below:

Since being shared a few minutes ago, the tweet has accumulated more than 2.5 million views. It has also raked several comments from verified Twitter handles.

"Horrible behaviour," wrote actor Varun Dhawan. "Sick !!! Too much. Hotel management also equally at fault… limit for everything, at least it should be in good intent… this is not !!!" wrote an individual. "Omg …why would anyone do that and how did the hotel staff even allow this … really not civilised behaviour," posted another. "We are with you king," expressed a third.

