Virat Kohli recreates an adorable childhood pic. Watch

Virat Kohli recreates an adorable childhood pic. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Sep 27, 2023 11:27 AM IST

Virat Kohli can be seen standing with his arms crossed and has a serious look on his face to recreate the picture.

Virat Kohli delighted his social media followers by sharing a video featuring a heartwarming moment from his childhood. The video, is a part of an advertisement for a smartphone where the cricketer recreates one of his childhood pictures, and the result is simply adorable.

Virat Kohli posing for an ad shoot. (Instagram/@ViratKohli)
The clip, shared by Virat Kohli on his Instagram, opens to show a photographer directing him on how to pose for the shot. Kohli can be seen standing with his arms crossed and has a serious look on his face. As the picture is taken, it is revealed that Kohli recreated a childhood memory and brought it back to life. (Also Read: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli return, Shreyas Iyer to keep place: India predicted XI vs Australia in 3rd ODI

Watch the video shared by Virat Kohli here:

This post was shared on September 25. Since being shared, it has been viewed nearly 24.6 million times. The share also has over 2.3 million likes. Many took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions to the clip.

Check out what people are saying about this video here:

An individual wrote, "Your post is very good."

"Such a sweet picture," said a second.

A third commented, "Looking superb bhai, our hero."

A fourth added, "Superb bhai."

"You are Mr Perfect," posted a fifth.

Many others reacted to the post using heart and fire emojis.

