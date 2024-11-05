Vikas Kohli and Bhawna Kohli Dhingra celebrate little brother Virat’s 36th birthday with sweet wishes

As Virat Kohli turned 36 today, his siblings took to Instagram to share birthday wishes for the star cricketer. Kohli is the youngest of three children - he has an elder brother named Vikas and a sister named Bhawna. Both his siblings took to Instagram to wish him on his birthday. Virat Kohli's brother shared an Instagram Story for the cricketer on his 36th birthday(Instagram/@vk0681)

Vikas Kohli shared an Instagram Story that shows all three Kohli siblings posing together. “Happy birthday bhai. Stay blessed always,” he wrote.

Bhawna Kohli Dhingra also shared an Instagram Story for her younger brother. “May the divine light always shine upon you and may the kindness you spread come back to you in most amazing ways,” she wrote for Virat Kohli.

Fans wonder about Anushka Sharma

It was not just the Kohli siblings who extended birthday wishes for the cricketer. Several members of the sporting fraternity also wished Virat Kohli on his 36th birthday. Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh were among the cricketers who wished King Kohli.

However, conspicuous in her silence was Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s wife who has yet to wish him on his birthday. For the last few years, Anushka has been sharing birthday wishes for Kohli on Instagram - and fans were hopeful that they would still be treated to a birthday post from the actress.

“Lemme be delusional and manifest that Anushka posts an entire photo dump for Virat’s birthday this time,” read one post on X.

“Can't wait for Anushka’s annual silly birthday post for Virat,” another person said.

“Bhai Anushka kya kar rhi h atleast story toh laga de Virat k Birthday ki its already past 12 (What is Anushka doing? At least post a story for Virat on his birthday. It’s already past 12),” an X user wondered.

(Also read: Virat Kohli gets hand-painted Lord Hanuman portrait from fan for 36th birthday. Watch)

Google Trends

The keyword "Virat Kohli" was a top trend on Google on Tuesday as fans flooded the internet with wishes to celebrate his birthday. There were over 50,000 searches, with searches peaking shortly after midnight. Other related keywords that people Googled included "Virat birthday", "Virat Kohli birthday photos" and "Anushka Sharma".