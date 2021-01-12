‘Virushka’ to Covid-19 themed kites sold at Gujarat's Rajkot before Uttarayan
Ahead of upcoming Uttarayan festival, the market in Rajkot has been decked up with a variety of kites, including Covid-19 theme, kites with the photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cricketers and actors.
"This year over 1,500 verities of kites are in the market. Like every year the kites of PM Modi's photographs are in high demand along with coronavirus themed kites," Rajni Patel a shopkeeper told ANI on Sunday.
The kite market has been stocked up with different types of kites printed with massages like 'Modi hai to mumkin hai', 'Wear a mask to beat coronavirus', a photograph of actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli. Animated characters, superheroes were also printed on the kites.
A customer, who came to buy kites for the upcoming festival, said "I feel this Sankranti will be the best festival due to the pandemic as we all were confined to our homes. But now the government allowed us to celebrate it I am very excited."
Every year, Gujarat celebrates the Uttarayan festival, popularly known as the festival of kites on January 14. The festival is dedicated to Sun God and referred for a healthy wealthy beginning of the year. Many cities in Gujarat organise kite competition between their citizens where people compete with each other.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Grizzly bears enjoy eating some honey in this sweet video. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Police shares a clip from Brooklyn Nine-Nine, says ‘smort’ people do this
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rare recording shows black panther fighting an anaconda. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Well-loved venues at New York City receive financial boosts by online campaigns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Virushka’ to Covid-19 themed kites sold at Gujarat's Rajkot before Uttarayan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Khadi Prakritik Paint: Eco-friendly, non-toxic wall paint launched by Gadkari
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
8 gorillas at San Diego Zoo Safari Park diagnosed with Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man creates song out of the ‘gamla’ scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Netizens have thoughts about this horizontally cut bread. What do you think?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Adpawrable’ cat shows hooman playing piano affection in the sweetest fashion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mera Chota Sa Mohalla: Smriti Irani posts clip of woman reciting delightful poem
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man pranks girlfriend with knife-through-head trick, result is hilarious
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japanese partake in annual ice bath ritual at Tokyo shrine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Doggo greets devotees outside temple, video wins hearts. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man stuck in mountain cliff in Sikkim rescued by ITBP personnel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox