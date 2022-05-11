Visually impaired woman explains how her guide dog is trained to keep her safe

Dogs are such precious animals that make the lives of their humans meaningful with their love and affection. They are also of great help for people with special needs as some dogs are trained as guide dogs that are able to assist their humans. In a video shared on Instagram, a woman explains how her guide dog is trained to ignore her instructions if it would put their life in danger.

The video was posted by Lucy Edwards, a journalist and content creator, who is visually impaired. The video was posted on May 1 and it has got over 3.5 million views so far. “Would my guide dog let me walk into traffic?” says the text on the video. In the video, the woman is seen waving her guide dog to walk forward as cars are driving past. But the dog only responds to her command when the cars have stopped. The woman explains in a voiceover that guide dogs are trained to ignore their blind handlers’ instructions if it would put them in danger. This is called intelligent disobedience, she says.

“The look of “mother I cannot” I’m gonna scream,” commented an Instagram user. “I saw this in action! Like many cities, we have audio crossing signals. The signal was going off and the person started forward, but the dog could see a car that was creeping into the crosswalk and the driver was not looking. The dog wouldn’t budge until the inconsiderate driver made the turn and the crosswalk was clear,” posted another user. “This is also the number one reason dogs fail guide school, they just want to make us happy too bad,” wrote a third.

The guide dog in the video is a golden retriever named Molly.

