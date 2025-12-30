Vlogger calls out plastic littering on Kerala’s Varkala beach, asks ‘Is there any civic sense left?’

A travel vlogger has drawn attention to plastic littering at Varkala Beach in Kerala after sharing a video that shows discarded water bottles, food wrappers and beer cans scattered across the sand and along the cliff. A travel vlogger called out widespread littering at Kerala’s Varkala beach.(Instagram/sachinontrip)

The video was posted on Instagram by Sachin K Dhir, who filmed himself walking along the beach while documenting the extent of the waste.

In the clip, Dhir expresses visible disappointment and questions why people continue to treat popular tourist destinations with such disregard. He remarks that the beach is naturally beautiful but is being spoiled by careless behaviour, urging viewers to reflect on their civic responsibility.

Watch the clip here:

Caption questions civic sense and respect for nature

Along with the video, Dhir shared a strongly worded caption that struck a chord with many viewers. “We Indians have now started to ruin our beautiful Varkala cliff beach. I was definitely not expecting to see this much trash on the beach and along the cliff as well. What is wrong with us? Why is it so hard to understand that throwing trash ruins our mother nature? We visit such amazing places to enjoy, relax, and admire nature at its best. This is why I keep calling out such horrible behavior by making these kinds of videos. Is there any shame or civic sense left?” he wrote.

Social media reacts

The video has so far garnered more than 24,000 views and triggered a wave of reactions in the comments section, with many users echoing Dhir’s concerns. One user commented, “This is heartbreaking to see. We complain about dirty places but forget that we are the ones making them dirty.” Another wrote, “Strict fines are the only solution. People will not learn otherwise.”

A third user added, “I visited Varkala last year and it was so clean. This is really sad.” Someone else said, “Education about civic sense should start from school. Videos like this are necessary.” Another comment read, “Tourists should be held responsible, not just local authorities.” One more user remarked, “Nature gives us so much and this is how we repay it.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)