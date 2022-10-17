VVS Laxman shares video of dog taking care of kittens after mama cat passes away. It's heartwarming

VVS Laxman, the National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief who is also acting as head coach of the Indian team for the upcoming ACC Asia Cup 2022, took to Twitter to share a heartwarming video. It captures a dog taking care of kittens after mama cat died. Since being shared, the video has left people in happy tears and is bound to make you emotional.

"A dog mother taking care of Kittens after Cat Mother died.'Motherhood is the exquisite inconvenience of being another person’s everything. Gratitude to all mothers of all living beings. Will really like if in comments you share the most emotional mother story with your mother," wrote Laxman while sharing the video. The video shows the dog gently picking up kittens one by one in her mouth and taking care of them like her own babies.

Watch the video shared by VVS Laxman on Twitter right here:

A dog mother taking care of Kittens after Cat Mother died.



"Motherhood is the exquisite inconvenience of being another person’s everything.”

Gratitude to all mothers of all living beings.

Will really like if in comments you share the most emotional mother story with your mother pic.twitter.com/T5unxJkvoY — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 17, 2022

The video was shared a few hours ago and has since accumulated more than 25,600 views, over 1,500 likes and numerous responses.

"Wow," wrote an individual. "Just animal things," posted another with heart emoticons. "We should learn from these. Lesson for humanity," shared a third. "Motherly moments," commented a fourth while sharing a heartening video.

