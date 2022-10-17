Home / Trending / VVS Laxman shares video of dog taking care of kittens after mama cat passes away. It's heartwarming

VVS Laxman shares video of dog taking care of kittens after mama cat passes away. It's heartwarming

trending
Published on Oct 17, 2022 08:17 PM IST

VVS Laxman shared the heartwarming video of a dog taking care of kittens after mama cat died on Twitter.

The image, taken from the video shared by VVS Laxman, shows the dog taking care of kittens after mama cat died.&nbsp;(Twitter/@VVSLaxman281)
The image, taken from the video shared by VVS Laxman, shows the dog taking care of kittens after mama cat died. (Twitter/@VVSLaxman281)
ByArfa Javaid

VVS Laxman, the National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief who is also acting as head coach of the Indian team for the upcoming ACC Asia Cup 2022, took to Twitter to share a heartwarming video. It captures a dog taking care of kittens after mama cat died. Since being shared, the video has left people in happy tears and is bound to make you emotional.

"A dog mother taking care of Kittens after Cat Mother died.'Motherhood is the exquisite inconvenience of being another person’s everything. Gratitude to all mothers of all living beings. Will really like if in comments you share the most emotional mother story with your mother," wrote Laxman while sharing the video. The video shows the dog gently picking up kittens one by one in her mouth and taking care of them like her own babies.

Watch the video shared by VVS Laxman on Twitter right here:

The video was shared a few hours ago and has since accumulated more than 25,600 views, over 1,500 likes and numerous responses.

"Wow," wrote an individual. "Just animal things," posted another with heart emoticons. "We should learn from these. Lesson for humanity," shared a third. "Motherly moments," commented a fourth while sharing a heartening video.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Topics
its viral dog video vvs laxman + 1 more
its viral dog video vvs laxman

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out