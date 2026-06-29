'Wait, is this a joke?': Candidate interviews twice, gets no update, then same job resurfaces

Have you ever attended multiple rounds of interviews and then never heard back again? A post shared on LinkedIn highlights this experience, where a woman says she invested significant time and effort in the hiring process but was left without any clear update, even as the same roles continued to be advertised. Candidate left without response after multiple interview rounds. (Representative Image)

Shared by Krishnaveni L on LinkedIn, the post details her experience of interviewing with a company in February and then again in March for a content writer position, but receiving no update after either round. Months later, she says she began getting calls from consultancies stating that the same company was still hiring for the role.

“I answered one of the calls out of curiosity. The consultant had no idea I had already interviewed there twice,” she added.

The experience, she said, left her confused and disappointed, especially given the lack of closure despite multiple rounds of interviews.

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“For a moment, I honestly did not know whether to laugh or cry,” she wrote. “Job hunting comes with many challenges, but one of the most frustrating parts is spending time and effort on interviews and then being left wondering what happened afterwards.”

She also noted that the role continued to be actively promoted, even though she never received a final response from the company.

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