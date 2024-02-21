Wait, What? Redditor finds mould in Tropicana juice, says ‘make sure you…’

An individual was shocked to find something unusual upon emptying a packet of Tropicana juice- mould. Reddit user @ordinarycymatics clicked pictures of the mould and shared them online. The Redditor also advised others to pour packaged juices into transparent containers before consuming them. Mould that the Reddit user found in a packet of Tropicana juice. (Reddit/@ordinarycymatics)

“I found mould in my Tropicana Juice. Make sure you use transparent food containers to see if anything builds up!” wrote a Redditor while sharing a few pictures on the platform. The pictures show the mould the Reddit user found in the packaged juice. One of the pictures also shows the expiration date of the packet. It is April 11, 2024.

In the comments section, the Redditor further shared, “I have multiple juice boxes from Tropicana and other companies in my fridge; I never leave them out in the open. They still managed to collect mould. I never noticed until I fully emptied the container and something solid came out. Stay safe fellas!”

“I had it in there for a week after opening. I didn’t know it starts collecting bacteria that early,” he further mentioned in the comments.

Take a look at the pictures here:

The post was shared a few hours ago on Reddit. Since then, it has collected over 1,000 upvotes and numerous comments.

Check out how people reacted to the Reddit post here:

“Report this to FSSAI, you can’t leave it like this. And stop drinking this sugary juice, their 100% is a bogus. Rather eat a fruit as a whole, it loses its fibre when consumed in liquid form,” posted an individual.

Another added, “I used to like Tropicana’s guava juice until the day some thick liquid came out of the box having a weird taste.”

“Ya. This sucks. They need to be consumed within a set number of days after opening. Also, sometimes some products just go bad. See if you can report it. Hope your health is good and nothing adverse happened,” shared a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Never buying Tropicana again.”