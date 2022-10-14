Waitress's quick thinking saves a customer from choking. Watch viral video

In a video going viral on the internet, a waitress can be seen saving a customer's life. A clip that the Instagram page Good News Movement has shared shows that a family is dining at a restaurant. As the waitress comes near the family, she notices that the man is choking. The woman takes no time and jumps into action to perform the heimlich maneuver. For the unversed, the heimlich maneuver is a first aid treatment that is done when a foreign object obstructs the upper airways. Since this video was shared online, many people have applauded the woman's quick thinking and have called her a hero.

In the caption of the video, Good News Movement informed that the woman who saved the customer's life was Lacy Guptill. Guptill had earlier learned about the Heimlich maneuver, first aid, and CPR while training as an Emergency medical technician (EMT).

Take a look at Lacy Guptill saving the man's life here:

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed 1.6 million times. The video also has more than one lakh views and several comments. One person wrote, "She is so calm and keeps everyone else that way. Incredibly professional. " Another person added, "I choked on a chip once, and it's the most terrifying thing to happen to me. Thank God, my boyfriend was close by. Glad this woman stepped in to help that man." Someone even said, "There are mere minutes in which to act in such a situation. Thank God for this young woman!" added a fourth.

