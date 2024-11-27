Menu Explore
Wednesday, Nov 27, 2024
‘Want a bride?’ Shaadi.com's Anupam Mittal asks Zepto's 22-year-old CEO. See response

ByHT Trending Desk
Nov 27, 2024 02:47 PM IST

The collaboration between Shaadi.com and Zepto features witty ads, prompting other brands also to join the banter.

A brand collab between Shaadi.com and Zepto this wedding season is viral, promoting several other brands to join in in the banter.

Shaadi,com CEO Anupam Mittal (L) and Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha (R) indulged in banter on LinkedIn.
Shaadi,com CEO Anupam Mittal (L) and Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha (R) indulged in banter on LinkedIn.

It all began with the photo of a hoarding which had ads for both Shaadi.com and Zepto.

The Zepto ad, which also included the branding for wedding wear brand Manyavar, had the text: "Manyavar chahiye? (Want Manyavar?)", implying the quick-commerce platform's promotion to deliver ethnic wear in 10 minutes.

On the right of the Zepto ad was the Shaadi.com creative which was made to appear like it was made it response to the Zepto ad.

"Var chahiye (want a groom)? Will take more than 10 minutes," it said.

As the ad caught the internet's attention, the founders of the matrimonial platform and the quick-commerce platform engaged in some banter on LinkedIn.

Shaadi.com founder and CEO Anupam Mittal tagged his 22-year-old Zepto counterpart Aadit Palicha.

"Vadhu chahiye (Want a bride)?" he asked Palicha. The Gen Z entrepreneur responded light-heartedly, saying he was married to his company.

Mittal jokingly asks him why he was inviting trouble, to which Palicha said they could take the chat offline as his mother was on LinkedIn.

(Also Read: Zepto calls Bengaluru woman ‘cutie’ in bizarre phone notification, sparks outrage)

Take a look at the post and the ad:

More brands chime in

Other brands that joined the banter included Faasos and CashKaro.

Who is Aadit Palicha?

Aadit Palicha is the second youngest person featured on the Hurun India Rich List this year, with a net worth of 4,300 crore. He co-founded Zepto along with Stanford dropout Kaivalya Vohra in 2021.

Vohra, 21, is the youngest person to feature on the Hurun India Rich List for three straight years after starting Zepto.

(Also Read: Quick commerce doesn't hurt kirana stores, creates more jobs than Indian Railways, Zepto founder Aadit Palicha says)

