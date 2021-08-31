Want to crack UPSC? This Jharkhand DSP is all set to teach you in his paathshala for free

The Union Public Service Commission exam can give nightmares to anyone that aims for it. It is deemed as the toughest of all exams in the country. Yet millions prepare for it despite the challenges involved, wanting to serve the nation in the best way possible by governing it as a principle official.

Given the level of competition and vastness of the UPSC syllabus, it involves a thorough study and a plethora of study materials. Aspirants from different backgrounds have difficulties acquiring and grasping, and not all can afford to invest in learning. This is where Deputy Superintendent of Police Vikas Chandra Srivastava decided to pitch in.

DSP Vikas Chandra Srivastava.(Facebook)

Taking out time off his duty, Srivastava has launched an online channel on Youtube, DSP Ki Paathshala, to teach, motivate, and guide the aspirants to crack Indian Government exams. And he is doing all this completely free of cost! The channel is being flocked by hundreds of students already.

He started the initiative to give quality education to poor students who want to crack the civil services examination but can’t afford coaching classes. With this, students from the remotest of locations can attend it.

“My objective is to remove exam phobia from minds of the children and encourage them to learn not only to fetch good marks but also for overall development. They must do their work honestly, as being a good citizen is the prime objective of getting education,” says the DSP.

He has been helping people for years. During his posting in Deoghar as SDPO, Srivastava visited a library to take similar classes offline. They gifted him a smartboard that the officer uses to date. He also used to visit schools and institutions to inspire students.

Soon after, he started guiding students through the Zoom App. But the number of aspirants multiplied during the coronavirus crisis, and so the DSP had to resort to creating a Youtube channel at his student’s behest.

“DSP ki Paathshala was launched on July 11 and I am taking classes on four days a week for one hour each, both for UPSC and Jharkhand civil services exams. There are eight WhatsApp groups, which are used to make important announcements,” informed Srivastava.

These Whatsapp groups have become the means of clearing other doubts.

“My approach of teaching is different from the traditional method. I make maximum use of diagrams and pictures to make students understand easily in less time. For this, I have to keep myself updated and connected with the outside world which helps in my personality development, too,” he adds.

The cop also said that he embarked on this teaching mission with the desire to share whatever he had learned in life with “the future of this country” so that they could benefit from it.

“Policemen usually have a very busy schedule, but one has to take time out to do one’s bit to change society and make the world a better place,” he concludes.

If you are one of them, aiming for the stars, why wait? Subscribe to ‘DSP Ki Paathshala’ right away!

This was story was first published on Life Beyond Numbers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON